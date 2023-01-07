Tickets are now on sale for the next Many Hats Theatre Co. show.
“Screwball Comedy” is directed by Jane Pilkey and stars Shannon French, Vince Galea, Jason Lane, and Kim Palmer.
Norm Foster, Canada’s most produced playwright, penned the nod to the zany screwball comedies of the 1930s and 1940s.
The play, set in the world of newspaper journalism, is full of snappy banter and goofy characters reminiscent of stars of yesterday, such as Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn.
The show runs Feb. 9 through March 5 at The Cannery Stage in Penticton.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite.ca.