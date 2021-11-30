A Summerland company that grows genetically modified apples in Washington state announced Thursday it has completed its 2021 harvest.
Arctic Apple harvested 1,350 acres of non-browning Golden, Granny and Fuji apples.
““This was a monumental harvest for OSF, and our largest ever,” said Don Westcott, vice president of operations, sales and marketing for OSF. “It also marks the first harvest of our Arctic Fuji variety. The Arctic Fuji’s picked this year will be used for product testing and customer sampling. There’s been lots of anticipation from our customers to add a red-skinned apple to our product portfolio.”
Approximately 17 million pounds of Golden and Granny apples were harvested.
Arctic turns many of the apples into bagged and packaged apple products, sold largely in the United States. The company was founded in Summerland in 1996 and bought by Third Security LLC in 2020.