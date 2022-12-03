The familiar red and white of the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign will be missing from BC Liquor Distribution Branch stores this holiday season.
A spokesperson for the provincial authority that oversees the BC Liquor outlets said it was already committed to two other fundraising campaigns by the time it received the application from the Salvation Army.
The BCL is currently running an in-store program in support of Food Banks BC which goes until Dec. 31. The other fundraiser is the Share-a-Bear program, an annual event where customers are asked if they would like to purchase a teddy bear to take home and its twin is donated by the store to a worthwhile charity in the community.
“We were already committed to these important campaigns by the time the Salvation Army applied to use our stores for collections,” said Kate Bilney, Senior Manager, Communications at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.
Bilney added with two current fundraising campaigns already underway at provincial stores it was decided not to “overwhelm” customers by adding additional fundraisers.
To date, the LDB has raised nearly $3 million in support of provincial food banks since beginning its partnership with Food Banks BC in April 2020.
Al Madsen, community ministries director for the Penticton office of the Salvation Army said it’s too early to tell if there will be any impact of not having the kettles at government liquor stores on the amount raised locally.
“We will still have the same number of kettles, six permanent ones and three event kettles as in the past years,” said Madsen.
“We would have started (at the Penticton government liquor store) today (Dec. 1) so ask me on Dec. 24 and I’ll have a better idea.”
Madsen added the application to the provincial government would have been made through the Salvation Army divisional headquarters in Burnaby.
“This (kettles) is the major fundraising drive,” said Madsen. “We’re an everyday operation, 52 weeks, and the Christmas campaign is critical to help us throughout the year.”
It’s estimated there are more than 2,000 kettle locations across the country and about half of all donors do so through the kettle campaign as their primary method of donation.
In Penticton, the kettles are now staffed at a number of major retail stores and the roving kettles will show up at special events, including tonight’s Teddy Bear Toss at Penticton Vees game at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Tonight’s game begins at 7 p.m.
In addition to cash, there is also an option to use a debit or credit card at the kettle locations.