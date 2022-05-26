A pair of Penticton-based non-profit groups are among the first nine in Canada to tap into the new Kia Communities in Motion program.
The initiative was launched in December by the auto manufacturer in partnership with the Community Foundations Canada to support local projects that are building inclusive communities through innovative programming that encourages movement.
With that in mind, South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services will launch its Moving Ahead campaign, which will improve access to transportation and settlement support for newcomers in rural and remote communities through driving lessons, bicycle transportation and safety programming, plus English language intensive classes.
“It can take approximately 15 years for newcomers to settle in Canada,” said Cherry Fernandez, executive director of SOICS, in a press release.
“The program’s transportation and language components will impact quality of life, allowing access to supports and essential services, while also improving the well-being and sense of belonging for individuals and families."
The other local group to receive funding is the Penticton and Area Co-operative Enterprises, which will use the cash to formalize its Rusty Springs Business Manual.
The manual will provide a blueprint of how to start and run a successful mattress recycling program for social purpose organizations. Not only will the program create and offer jobs to disenfranchised people across the province, but it will keep thousands of mattresses out of B.C. landfills every year, working towards the program’s ultimate goal to have zero mattresses landfilled in B.C. within five years.
PACE, which pays a living wage to members who have barriers to traditional employment, has been recycling mattresses at the Campbell Mountain Landfill for years and the blueprint will be based on its successes there.
Individual grant amounts weren’t disclosed. Kia has committed $1.4 million over four years to the new program. The company is working with five community foundations across Canada – including the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen – to administer the first round of grants.