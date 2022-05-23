Four officers were required to subdue a man who attempted to grab a Mountie’s gun during an arrest under the Mental Health Act this past weekend in Penticton, according to the RCMP.
Officers scuffled with the man on May 21 while attempting to arrest him on a warrant issued by a local doctor under the MHA.
“During this call for service, the individual was extremely combative. During the altercation, he kept reaching for the officer’s service pistol, and at one point had full grasp of the handle,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“Our officer followed – and relied upon – his training to a T. At no point did the male un-holster the pistol. The officer was able to keep his pistol secure the entire time.”
Lyons said no one was hurt in the struggle.
“Our officers as first responders, regardless of where they serve, are called to mental health-related incidences with increasing frequency. We recognize that while police are often engaged, the solution to mental health-related issues requires a greater societal response,” added Lyons.