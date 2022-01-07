It’s full steam ahead for going back to school on Monday, provincial officials said on Friday.
School administrators used the extra week off after the winter break to implement additional safety measures that will go into effect on Monday, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside told a news conference on Monday.
“This preparation that has been done will mean that students can be welcomed back to school next week to in-person learning on Monday with additional safety measures in place.”
While children are encouraged to bring their own masks to schools, three-layer disposable masks will be available. Other safeity measures include staggered break times, visitor restrictions, measures to reduce crowding and virtual assemblies and staff meetings, Whiteside said.
“What Monday will look like when students come back to class is a refresher on the proper way to use a mask, the importance of using a mask, how it can help keep everyone safe as well as a refresher on the overall safety plan.”
Whiteside and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry both noted a high vaccination rate, in the 95% range, among teachers and staff are helping to make schools safer and they encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.
Many teachers are now getting their booster doses as well, Whiteside said.
All children five and older are now eligible to be vaccinated.
Additional COVID tests will soon be available for schools and for parents to use at home. The province expects to get a batch of them next week from the federal government.
“As they arrive, we will be deploying them again starting with our priority areas, and one of those priority areas, of course, will be to support … the K to 12 system,” Henry said.
The tests can be used to test symptomatic teachers and staff and families will be able to test their children at home.
Monitoring of COVID outbreaks in schools will now be done through attendance records rather than recording individual cases. If school have an usually high level of absenteeism, they will notify public health officials.
Also on Friday, Henry ordered businesses to re-implement COVID safety plans they had used earlier in the pandemic..
“It is important that every business take this step now,” she said, urging businesses to work with WorkSafeBC to get the plans in place. “We know this has proven to work to keep businesses open.”