A Kelowna church is wasting court time by continuing to appeal a ticket for violating COVID crowd restrictions in 2021, a judge has declared.
Pastor Arthur Lucier of the Kelowna Harvest Church was ticketed and fined $2,300 in January 2021 for holding a church gathering in defiance of provincial health orders designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
He lost an appeal of the ticket in B.C. Provincial Court, then took it to B.C. Supreme Court, where Justice Nigel Kent ruled against him again on Wednesday.
“In my opinion, Pastor Lucier’s efforts to re-litigate the constitutionality of the January 8, 2021 G&E (Gathering and Events) Order are bound to fail and would be a futile waste of judicial resources,” Kent wrote.
“The constitutional validity of the health orders issued by the PHO has been expressly upheld.”
Kent cited a case, Beaudoin v. British Columbia, which upheld the provincial health Officer’s right to impose crowd restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lucier argued his ticket was unconstitutional and the gathering limits violated Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees of freedom of religion and freedom of peaceful assembly.
“On November 14, 2022, Judge (Clarke) Burnett convicted Pastor Lucier … In that Agreed Statement of Facts, Pastor Lucier admitted that he had organized an in-person worship service at his church on January 24, 2021, an event which he knew was prohibited under the Jan. 8, 2021 G&E Order issued by the PHO,” Kent wrote.
“On the same day, Judge Burnett imposed upon Pastor Lucier the mandatory minimum $2,300 fine prescribed by the legislation.”
The Beaudoin case and its appeal were the precedent setters establishing that the provincial health orders were legal.
Kent cited the Court of Appeal’s judgment: “While the temporary curtailment of freedoms caused by the orders was significant, so too were the individual and societal interests advanced by imposing them. The orders advanced the collective good at a time when our community was in crisis.”
The judge noted Lucier had tried to introduce 1,000 pages of evidence from infectious disease specialists that had been deemed inadmissible in the Beaudoin cases.