UBC’s Okanagan campus is hosting a free public webinar to share the perspectives of three inspiring Black scientists in the final event of a three-part series on science and racism.
The Provost Speaker Series on Systemic Racism has been exploring the topic over the past several months.
This final webinar, taking place Wednesday at 1 p.m., will feature Maydianne Andrade, president of the Canadian Black Scientists Network, and special adviser to the dean for inclusive recruitment and equity education at the University of Toronto Scarborough; Namandjé Bumpus, professor and director at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; and Emmanuel Osei, postdoctoral research fellow in the department of anesthesiology, pharmacology and therapeutics at UBC’s Vancouver campus.
The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by Professor Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice-president academic at UBCO.
Advance registration is required at events.ok.ubc.ca/event/perspectives-of-black-scientists-science-and-systemic-racism/
Contributed