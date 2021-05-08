The Kelowna neighbourhood of Rutland has a high number of COVID-19 cases and a low rate of vaccination, health officials say.
A similar situation exists in the south Okanagan town of Summerland, so efforts will be made to increase vaccinations in both communities by offering more appointments at clinics and increasing doses available through pharmacies.
“When we looked at the data, it looked like Rutland had one of the lowest immunization rates in the region, and then also, they had one of the highest infection rates,” Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health’s chief medical officer, said Friday.
A decision to target Rutland and Summerland for more vaccinations was made Thursday, de Villiers said. “We’re still in the planning stages as to how exactly we are going to roll this out,” he said.
“Some of the options are that we can add some extra clinic appointments and also working with the B.C. Pharmacy Association to see if we can get some of the pharmacies in Rutland up and running as well to get people the AstraZeneca vaccine.”
Rutland and Summerland are among35 “high transmission communities” where extra doses of COVID-19 will be made available. To get a vaccine, people over 30 will need to produce identification showing their address includes either a Rutland or Summerland postal code.
The only other high transmission community in the Interior where extra vaccines will be made available is Golden. In that community, shots will be given to people 18 and up. Though Rutland has no specific city-recognized borders, municipal officials have said in the past the community has about 30,000 residents, or about one-quarter of Kelowna’s population.
Summerland’s population is about 12,000.
province didn’t know we wanted leaked neighbourhood data
Provincial officials say they’re happy to release the kind of community-specific information about COVID-19 that was leaked to the media this week. The previously-undisclosed information covers such things as infection rates and vaccination levels at the neighbourhood level.
“We really do endeavour to share as much of it publicly as we can,” deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson said Friday, responding to the 90 pages of internal reports from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control that was leaked to The Vancouver Sun (see page A4).
“I just want you to be aware that none of that information is in any way concerning for us when it’s in the public domain,” Gustafson said.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the internal CDC documents are intended for review and analysis by experts.
“Those are working copies, if you will,” Henry said. “And the vast majority of what’s in them is released in various forms on a weekly basis. . . there’s a process that goes through before it’s meaningful.”
In Canada, other jurisdictions have routinely provided COVID-19-related data on such things as infection rates and vaccination levels by age groups, income brackets, and ethnicity.
B.C. crests 2 million vaccinations
As of Friday, just over two million British Columbians had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 722 new cases of the disease were confirmed across B.C., including 38 in the Interior Health region.
The Spring Valley seniors home outbreak on Thursday increased by one case, bringing the total to 33. There are 6,757 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 445 people being treated for the disease in hospital. The rest are recovering at home.