The pending expansion of Penticton’s bylaw services department couldn’t come at a better time, with calls for service up by 50% in January.
Department supervisor Tina Mercier said her staff received 393 calls in January, up from 268 in the first month of 2021. Most of the calls were of the nuisance variety, dealing with various forms of public disorder.
“Just a lot more activity. I couldn’t really pin what it could be,” said Mercier during a presentation to council’s Safety and Security Advisory Committee on Monday.
Mercier’s department is in the midst of hiring one new intake administrator, one new general bylaw enforcement officer and four new community safety officers.
She expects the new staff to be hired and trained by April, which will then allow the department to expand its operating hours to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
The hiring spree was made possible by a $700,000 budget boost that will lift the bylaw department’s projected expenses for 2022 to $1.7 million, up from $988,000 in 2019.
Penticton RCMP Staff-Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuk, who also provided the committee an update, expressed optimism the expanded bylaw services team will free up his officers to do more proactive police work focused on prolific offenders.
Katie Robinson, who serves as one of city council’s liaisons to the committee, used the opportunity to renew her calls for local judges or prosecutors to appear at a public meeting to explain why prolific offenders seemingly get off “with a slap on the wrist.”
“We seem to get nowhere and it would just be nice if we could shine a bit of light on the problem,” said Robinson.
Mayor John Vassilaki suggested B.C. Attorney General David Eby is the one who should be called on the carpet.
“I think it all stems from what’s coming down from the attorney general, and that’s why you see the revolving door happening day after day after day,” said Vassilaki.