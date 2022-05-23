As they sift through offers to take over their most valuable asset, members of the Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resource Centre Society came up with a $5,000 donation to help reopen a youth camp facility near Summerland.
Camp Boyle, which has been operated for decades by Scouts Canada, is in need of major repairs, including well upgrades, fire protection systems and more, which were put off due to a loss of revenue over the past two years as a result of a long closure forced by the pandemic.
To help get the camp open by June 1, the society – which is all that remains of the Penticton Kinsmen Club – stepped up with a $5,000 cheque.
The club helped fund construction of Camp Boyle back in the 1960s and has chipped in with annual donations to help cover operational costs over the years.
The society says that’s just a warm-up act for its main event, which will be the donation of the old Kettle Valley Railway Station in Penticton to a new non-profit operator.
Located on Hastings Avenue, the two-storey building, which breaks even financially and has an assessed value of $1.8 million, boasts approximately 11,000 square feet, with an attached 5,500-square-foot warehouse on the 1.2-acre site. Current tenants include two daycares, Junior Chamber International, music teachers, an upholstery company and more.
The society has operated the building since 1991, but with its members declining in number and rising in age, the group announced in March it is now looking to hand it over to a new-profit organization or service club.
“The Kinsmen society is very pleased with the number and calibre of the proposals and will soon announce the gifting of this historical building and property to continue as a benefit to the community,” the group said in a press release.