Few people actually use it, but the opportunity for the public to ask questions at the end of Penticton city council meetings may soon vanish.
In a notice of motion set to be tabled tonight, Coun. Isaac Gilbert is proposing to do away with public question periods, which offer two opportunities per meeting for people to ask elected officials and staff about anything that was on the agenda.
In their place, Gilbert is proposing quarterly open houses with council and city staff.
Question periods are slotted on agendas, but their start times vary depending on how many items are before them and how long those discussion last.
“This makes it difficult for the public to attend public question period,” wrote Gilbert in the preamble to his motion.
He also cites the ostensible time limits – 15 minutes per session, two minutes per speaker – as another hindrance that “makes it difficult for multiple members of the community to ask questions to council and some may not get a chance to ask a question.”
But that wasn’t the case during council’s past two meetings, staged Dec. 6 and 20.
On Dec. 6, question period took up a total of 12 minutes – four in the afternoon and eight in the evening – and heard from two different speakers.
On Dec. 20, question period took up a total of 22 minutes – eight in the morning and 14 minutes in the evening – and heard from four different speakers.
Speakers veered more towards comments than questions, though, and individual time limits weren’t enforced by Mayor Julius Bloomfield.
Nonetheless, Gilbert believes quarterly open houses would offer a more fruitful method for citizens to engage with municipal officials.
“Open houses on a separate date from regular council meetings, in the evening, and outside of the council chambers, will provide our community members a much better avenue of engagement with our city council and senior level staff,” wrote Gilbert.
“Instead of variable times when public question period will happen, a set time and date can be established. Having the open house outside of the council chambers allows for a more informal and a pressure free format for community members.
Gilbert’s motion is the fourth-last item on the agenda for tonight’s evening session.
During the afternoon session, staff will present a three-year plan to spend $1 million in federal funding promised to Penticton through the Building Safe Communities Fund.
Much of the cash, which would flow through the municipality, would go towards youth crime prevention initiatives, which the city’s interim social development strategist identified as a priority after surveying 26 local non-profits.
“In addition to consultations, youth crime statistics provided by the local RCMP detachment revealing relatively low youth crime rates suggest that a focus on prevention over intervention services will contribute to positive social development and community safety,” wrote Jamie Lloyd-Smith in her report to council.
Meetings begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and can be viewed in person in council chambers or live-streamed through the city’s website.
The afternoon session kicks off with committee of the whole and several presentations from community groups, while the evening session kicks off with a public hearing on the proposed rezoning of 170 Arnott Pl. to allow for a duplex.