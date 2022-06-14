Despite displaying no serious visible damage, Tina Seminara was clearly suffering from a “profound brain injury” when she arrived at South Okanagan General Hospital just after midnight on April 9, 2021, her treating physician testified Tuesday at trial.
Seminara was removed from life support eight days later at Kelowna general Hospital and her partner, Roderick Flavell, is now standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court on a single count of manslaughter.
The judge-alone trial, which opened Monday in Penticton, is slated to last three weeks.
In his opening statement, Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys said an autopsy attributed Seminara’s death to brain damage due to oxygen deprivation “with no apparent natural cause,” and that the circumstantial case the Crown intends to present will produce a “reasonable inference that the accused and his spouse had an altercation, in which the accused assaulted her, leading to catastrophic injuries.”
Dr. Kevin Hill, the lone physician on duty at SOGH that night, said Seminara was unresponsive when she arrived at hospital and demonstrating extensor posturing on her left side.
“What you see is extension of the limbs. So, you see the knees straighten and the feet point and the leg turn inwards. In the arms, you see the elbow straighten and the hands straighten and the elbow rotate inwards,” explained Dr. Hill.
“It’s a sign of profound brain injury.”
Dr. Hill said his first priority was to protect Seminara’s airway by intubating her, followed by examining her from head to toe.
That examination revealed a small, but deep, cut on one of her shins that had stopped bleeding, along with “redness and very, very mild swelling around her cheekbones and possibly her nose.”
Seminara spent about two hours at SOGH awaiting transport to Kelowna General Hospital, which Dr. Hill said was better equipped to diagnose and treat Seminara.
Under cross-examination from defence counsel Donna Turko, Dr. Hill said he had no concerns about the care Seminara received from paramedics, who installed a different device in Seminara’s airway to help her breathe after her blood-oxygen level dipped on the ride to SOGH.
Dr. Hill admitted in his direct testimony, however, that COVID-19 protocols in place at SOGH meant the process of intubating Seminara in a make-shift negative-pressure room was “much more slow” than it would have been otherwise.
The trial heard Monday from two RCMP officers who testified they were on duty in Osoyoos late on April 8, 2021, when Flavell arrived at the detachment to report a domestic dispute and asked if police had gone to his house because Seminara was “in bad shape.”
Flavell had what appeared to be self-induced cuts on his wrists, plus blood and wine stains on his white T-shirt. On the passenger seat of Flavell’s SUV, officers found two knives and a length of rope.
Shortly after Flavell arrived at the detachment, one of the officers went to the couple’s home on Cypress Hill Road and discovered Seminara lying unconscious on the living room floor amid broken glass, an overturned table and other signs of a struggle.
Seminara was active in the local fitness community and advertised herself online as a yoga and Zumba instructor at various times in the years leading up to her death, while Flavell was well-known in the local curling community.