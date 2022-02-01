An unexpected increase in student enrolment has helped lift the Okanagan Skaha School District out of funding protection.
The school board at its meeting Monday night gave unanimous approval to an amended 2021-22 budget that shows operating grants from the Ministry of Education are expected to total $59.8 million, about $1 million more than anticipated when the budget was initially approved in June 2021.
The extra per-pupil funding resulted from the district seeing an increase of 118 full-time-equivalent students from what was forecast.
“The good news around the increase in FTE enrolment is the district is now out of funding protection. So now, for every additional student we do have in the district we actually receive additional funds for that,” explained secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante.
Funding protection is offered to help stabilize a district’s finances in times of enrolment declines, but effectively caps how much government funding that district will receive.
Most of the $1-million windfall has already been devoted to hiring 6.25 FTE teachers across the district, plus three FTE education assistants.
All told, the district expects to spend $76.6 million this year on capital and operating expenses.