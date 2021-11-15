West Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance in the search for missing person James Wood.
James Wood was last seen November 8, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. leaving his residence on foot in the 2000 block of Peters Road in West Kelowna.
“The day James went missing, he was not suitably dressed for the elements and the weather has turned colder,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “We ask residents living in the 2000 block Peters Road area to check their properties, sheds and outbuildings in the event James found shelter”.
Since James went missing, an extensive search has been conducted by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the West Kelowna RCMP. A ground search of area surrounding James’ residence was completed as well as dog teams assisted in searching parks and wilderness areas James is known to frequent. A RCMP Air Services helicopter, as well as COSAR air assets also assisted with the aerial search. COSAR has stood down active searching for the time being pending further information to continue the search.
It has been a number of days now since James was reported missing. James has medical needs and he requires medication. “James’ family, search and rescue and the RCMP are concerned for his health and well-being and we are asking the public to be vigilant in looking for James,” said S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP.
Description of James:
· Caucasian male
· 27 years old
· 5 ft 8 in (173 cm)
· 126 lbs (57 kg)
· Brown hair
· Green eyes
· Last seen wearing blue plaid pyjama pants and a button up t-shirt
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).