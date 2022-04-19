Editor's note: The following contains graphic sexual content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.
A mother’s anguish was laid bare Tuesday in a Penticton courtroom as her former partner was sentenced to four years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting her son.
The man, who can only be identified as M.A. due to a publication ban meant to protect the victim’s identify, was convicted of sexual assault and sexual touching after a trial last year in B.C. Supreme Court.
The offences took place about a decade ago in Summerland when M.A. was acting as the victim’s step-father.
“The sexual offending against the victim in this case was serious, involving penetration, and occurred while (M.A.) was in a position of trust or authority. It also occurred in the victim’s own home, in the victim’s own bedroom. It was not a single incident,” said Justice Alison Beames in her decision.
“The victim was a young child, who I find suffered actual harm, and who I am prepared to infer will potentially suffer harm into the future.”
Once released from prison, M.A. will be banned for 10 years from attending public places like parks and pools where kids are expected to be present and from having any unsupervised contact with children under 16. He must also comply with terms of the Sex Offender Information Registry Act for the rest of his life.
M.A. has a prior related conviction from 2006 in Edmonton, where he received a 90-day jail sentence for attempting to arrange sexual contact with the child of a single mother from Kentucky.
Court heard Tuesday that M.A. underwent sex offender treatment following that earlier conviction and went years without any contact with police, until the events in Summerland came to light
The victim, who’s now a teenager, only disclosed the assaults to his family in 2019, several years after his mother cut ties with M.A.
The victim testified the assaults began when he was roughly seven years old and continued for approximately three years. Each time, M.A. entered the victim’s bedroom at night and had his way with the boy.
The victim was only able to recall one specific incident, which involved anal penetration and being pinned by his shoulders, but was certain there were more.
Noting the repeated nature of the assaults, plus M.A.’s apparent lack of remorse and prior record, Crown counsel Ann Lerchs recommended a sentence in the range of six to seven years.
“In my submission, there are no mitigating factors in this case,” said Lerchs.
Defence counsel James Pennington countered with a suggestion of a conditional sentence of two years to be served in the community.
Pennington emphasized the need for judges to craft individualized sentences unique to each offender, and suggested his client’s difficult childhood, marked by abuse at the hands of his father, should have been considered a mitigating factor in sentencing.
As for the prior conviction, M.A., who has been assessed as an average risk to reoffend, “recognized the benefits of the sex offender programming he took in the past,” said Pennington.
“Did he have a slip? Well, other people slip as well. And it may very well be in a case like this (the court should) make him take the program again and find out why this particular slip occurred and arm the offender with the tools to prevent getting in that kind of situation again.”
M.A., who observed the proceedings from the prisoner’s dock, declined to address the court when given a chance to do so. He showed no emotion when his sentence was handed down, and instead began typing on his smartphone until a sheriff told him to stop.
The court also heard excerpts from a victim impact statement written by the victim’s mother, who stayed in a relationship with M.A. even after learning about his prior conviction.
“Even though I did not know about the sexual abuse until (my son) disclosed, the guilt and shame of staying in an abusive relationship is now incomprehensible to me and something that will haunt me with regret for the rest of my life,” the woman wrote.
“Even after I knew about his criminal record, I let my dream of a happy, two-parent family for my children override my better judgement and put my children in harm’s way.”