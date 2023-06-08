Hot doggie

This photo was taken by The Herald on Friday, June 2, 2023 and appeared in the print edition of Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Mauricio Cepeda, who operates the popular food truck A Taste of Argentina on Backstreet Blvd. Saturday mornings, served up his famous lunch for participants in GoByBike Week at the wrap-up celebration at Gyro Park. The annual event, presented by the Penticton and Area Cycling Association, encourages cycling, walking and taking the bus.

