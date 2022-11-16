Pet owners are now on a tighter leash in Penticton.
Under the terms of a new animal control bylaw approved Monday by city council, residents are now limited to owning a total of six companion animals. That total can include a maximum of three dogs or five cats.
The new bylaw, which took more than a year to create, replaces one that was aimed specifically at dogs and also includes guidelines for the care of cats, rabbits, hens and bees.
“Staff have heard from some members of the public and through social media… there’s a need for more oversight to help regulate and care for these animals of concern,” said bylaw services manager Tina Mercier in her report to council.
“There will still be some issues that are out of the scope and authority of this bylaw… for example urban deer, raccoons, other nuisance rodents, et cetera, that are the responsibility of private pest control and conservation officers.”
Asked about the specific limits on cats and dogs, Mercier’s said the cap was based on other municipalities’ approaches and on Penticton’s relatively dense populated area.
Mercier emphasized, however, that bylaw officers can still exercise discretion and will work with pet owners who contravene the new rules, which she acknowledged will be a big change for Penticton animal lovers.
“We just wanted to ease the public into any sort of regulation like this,” said Sibert.
Council approved the new bylaw by a 6-1 vote.
The lone voice of opposition belonged to Coun. James Miller, who suggested the bylaw could discriminate against responsible pet owners.
“I guess that’s my concern: Is it really the city’s business if somebody owns more than six animals if they’re capable of looking after them?” he said.