The Dream Café announced their official re-opening, and their brand new initiative to establish unique live music experiences at their venue and online. Via a series of hybrid shows, with established and up-and-coming Canadian artists, The Dream Café will be hosting over twenty performances with live and streaming access. Purchase tickets HERE.
Partnering with FACTOR, and in celebration of their 20th year in business, The Dream Café is excited to venture into the 2021/2022 season safely and effectively. “Reopening The Dream Café wasn’t an option, it was a requirement," says Lori Keith, Dream Café's Coop Chair. "The music industry relies on this venue as an anchor of Western Canadian artist routing and is widely seen as a safe place to launch a concert tour or profile an emerging artist.” With over 225 shows hosted in 2019, the Covid pandemic affected them as it has affected many in regard to business shutdowns and financial instabilities. This new initiative is a great way to bring back fans and supporters of the venue, and to welcome new ones. “Both the Provincial and Federal governments really stepped up for us," states Keith, "The Dream survived the last year and a half with support from Creative BC through the Amplify BC grant, and we are able to reopen at half capacity, only with the assistance of the Government of Canada through the FACTOR grant. We can honestly say that we wouldn’t be here without their support.”
The twenty shows that make up the performance schedule feature acts as varied as the JUNO award nominated folk legend Harry Manx, the world renowned jazz pianist (and JUNO winner) Laila Biali, and the critically acclaimed blues guitarist David Gogo. The full list of shows is listed below. “Our new hybrid show model features a limited seating live performance and a week of streaming access," proclaims Hazel Bennett (The Dream's Artistic Director). "This makes our shows affordable and accessible to a much wider range of fans.” These new shows, by design, aim to grow and develop not only The Dream Café's music ecosystem, but BC's well. The more viable the touring corridor it can create for the BC interior, and the safer the viewing options - the more the opportunity for cultural tourism to grow and become a true force of positive economic impact for The Dream Café, musicians and beyond.
UPCOMING SHOWS
JW Jones - October 12, 2021
Laila Biali - October 20, 2021
Elizabeth Shepherd - November 5, 2021
Curtis Clearsky and the Constellations - November 13, 2021
David Gogo - November 20, 2021
Harry Manx - November 25, 26 & 27, 2021
Kentucky Eileen - December 17, 2021
Leila Neverland - January 15, 2022
Samantha Martin - February 2, 2022
WiL - February 14, 2022
Doug Cox and Linda McRae - February 18, 2022
Coig - March 9, 2022
Ryan McMahon - March 18, 2022