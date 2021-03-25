There was just one new case of COVID-19 reported in Penticton last week, according to fresh data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
That single case recorded between March 14 and 20 represented a steep decline from seven the previous week.
Meanwhile, there were two new cases reported March 14-20 in each of the Oliver-Osoyoos and Keremeos areas, up from one in each area the week before that.
But it’s a different story up the highway.
There were 70 new cases recorded March 14-20 in the Central Okanagan, up from 88 the week prior, while Vernon notched 18 new cases, down from 28 previously.
Across the Okanagan, which has a population of 391,000, about 72 people a day were becoming infected in early December. After a mostly steady decline, about 20 people a day are now testing positive.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases updated community-specific information on COVID-19 infection rates every Wednesday.
Declining case numbers in the Okanagan runs counter to the provincial picture, where new daily infections have risen about 20% above the level seen in early March.
As of March 13, 89,134 British Columbians had tested positive for COVID-19, 4,759 people had been treated in hospital for the disease, and 1,411 people had died from it.
Thirty percent of those who've died were over 90; 37% were between the ages of 80 and 90; and 20% were between the ages of 70 and 80.
Just 5% of those who died were between the ages of 30 and 60; this age group accounts for 41% of the B.C. population.