The Penticton Vees opened their 2023 BCHL Exhibition schedule with a 5-3 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Friday.
The line of Conyr Hellyer, James Fisher, and Parker Murray combined for three goals and nine points in the win. Hellyer had four assists, Fisher had a pair of goals and an assist, and Murray scored the game-winner and had an assist too. Francesco Dell’Elce and Attila Lippai also scored for the Vees.
Will Ingemann picked up the win in net, as the 18-year-old stopped 19 of 22 shots fired his way.
Fisher’s first on the night was the only goal in the opening 20 minutes. The Columbus Blue Jackets’ draft pick scored on the Vees’ first power play when he jammed in his own rebound at 7:25.
Dell’Elce doubled Penticton’s lead half a minute into the second period. The first-year defenceman had his point shot get through traffic and over the stick of the Trail goaltender to double the Vees’ lead.
Trail turned the tables after the goal, as they scored three-straight to grab their first lead of the game. Adam Parsons’ power-play goal made it 2-1 at 3:23. Four minutes later Michael Risteau tied it. Warrener gave the Smoke Eaters their first lead when he scored with nine minutes left in the frame. That lead however didn’t last all too long.
Fisher’s second of the game just 47-seconds after the visitors went ahead tied it up 3-3. The Burlington, MA, product made a great individual effort to elude two defenders before he spun and fired the puck over the goalie’s shoulder.
Penticton tacked on two more in the third period, including the game-winner from Murray. The 6’5 power forward scored from the slot after a great drop pass from Hellyer.
Lippai finished off the scoring as he scored on a breakaway with less than five minutes left, after he stepped out of the penalty box.
GAME STATS
Shots: 35-22, Vees
Smoke Eaters Scoring: Parsons, Risteau, Warrener
Vees Scoring: Fisher (2), Dell’Elce, Murray, Lippai
Power-Plays
Vees: 1/3
Smoke Eaters: 1/5
Three Stars:
1) Conyr Hellyer
2) James Fisher
3) Gryphon Bucci (TRA)
NEXT UP: The Vees (1-0-0-0) continue their exhibition schedule tomorrow on the road against the Chilliwack Chiefs (1-0-0); puck drop is 6:00 pm. Fans can watch the game on https://www.flohockey.tv