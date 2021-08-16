Ralph Oslund, a Rotarian since 1966, drops a meal off to a customer at Lobster on the Run, a fundraiser organized by the Rotary Club of Penticton, Saturday afternoon at Bogner’s of Penticton. More than 700 dinners were served using a take-out format due to the pandemic.
Most Popular
Articles
- Racist incident on channel float prompts calls for action
- $15M for that?
- Downtown convenience store is no more
- Leap in B.C. wildfire activity prompts many more evacuation orders, alerts
- Firefighters are in it for the long run
- Miner reports ‘interesting’ drilling results near Princeton
- No special deals, says BC Housing
- Province steps in, locks down Kelowna
- Winds expected to whip up fires
- Penticton homeless count still rising
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Vees release 2021 exhibition schedule
- Meng Wanzhou's legal team resumes extradition defence in B.C. court
- Ontario trucker appeals prison sentence for killing woman in Edmonton hotel
- 'A serious situation': COVID-19 cases force two N.W.T. communities into lockdown
- Fifteen children got COVID-19 after kid with symptoms sent to York childcare centre
- Drought deepens across Southern Interior