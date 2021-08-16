Community in Action

Lobster on the Run in Penticton, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

 James Miller

Ralph Oslund, a Rotarian since 1966, drops a meal off to a customer at Lobster on the Run, a fundraiser organized by the Rotary Club of Penticton, Saturday afternoon at Bogner’s of Penticton. More than 700 dinners were served using a take-out format due to the pandemic.