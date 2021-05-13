There’s been no reply yet from Premier John Horgan in response to a sharply worded open letter from Penticton’s mayor this week regarding a controversial homeless shelter, but the cabinet minister responsible for the file has plenty to say.
On Wednesday, the City of Penticton took out ads in local newspapers – including The Herald – and the Victoria Times Colonist that took the form of an open letter calling on Horgan to “resolve the impasse” between the local government and BC Housing over the siting of the old Victory Church homeless shelter.
The shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. was originally permitted by the city to operate during the winter months only, after which BC Housing said it intended to close the 42-bed facility.
But after council voted unanimously in March against a fresh request from BC Housing to allow the shelter to continue running indefinitely, Housing Minister David Eby said he would invoke provincial powers to keep the facility’s doors open due to the homelessness crisis that exists in Penticton.
What has followed are the early stages of legal action by the city against BC Housing and its shelter operator, the Penticton and District Society for Community Living, plus a war of words between Eby and Mayor John Vassilaki, which escalated again this week with the open letter to Horgan.
The Herald requested a response from Horgan’s office, but instead was sent an op-ed signed by Eby that is being submitted to the Times-Colonist for publication.
“The core of the issue is this: The mayor of Penticton wants to close a fully occupied homeless shelter in Penticton. This would evict the 42 people who live in the shelter into the street, or a local park. There are no other shelter beds or homes available,” writes Eby, who refers to Vassilaki’s letter as a “paid advertisement.”
“To achieve this goal, the mayor is supporting legal action against the non-profit that runs the shelter. As a result, the people doing the work of sheltering and supporting the homeless in Penticton are now facing legal threats from the city. I talked to these workers. They’re kind and dedicated. Just the right people to help those in distress. They could easily give up, but they won’t. I’m grateful for that.”
Eby goes on to note a May 6 article in The Herald about security fencing going up around the Gyro Park bandshell to keep out vagrants.
“Similar news stories run regularly in Penticton about homeless structures, tents, homelessness, drug use, poverty, and related bylaw enforcement. They’ve run for many years now. That’s because Penticton has a serious and interrelated homelessness, mental health and addiction problem,” writes Eby.
“I try to imagine how this long-term problem in Penticton will be improved if the mayor manages to put another 42 people out into the street. I wonder how leaving 42 people with nowhere to go at night will make seniors in Penticton feel safer or address crime rates, which is what the advertisement said the mayor wants.”
Eby holds up a partnership between BC Housing and the City of Victoria as “one of the best models of provincial and municipal co-operation in British Columbia right now.”
In late April, BC Housing spent $25 million to buy a 96-room Victoria hotel that will be converted into a temporary supportive housing facility. Combined with other such purchases and measures that have opened up additional social housing, Victoria is once again enforcing a bylaw that bans sleeping in parks.
And on Friday, a 30-unit tiny home development backed by BC Housing is expected to open and get another 30 people off the streets of Victoria.
“Penticton’s residents, housed and unhoused, deserve the benefits of partnership too,” writes Eby. “My door remains open.”