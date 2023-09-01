The South Okanagan Boundary Labour Council is hosting a community celebration on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Penticton’s Gyro Park from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Labour Day event features free entertainment, information booths, cake, hotdogs and a kids zone.
Most Popular
Articles
- Slide closes highway between Summerland and Peachland
- MILLER: Kelowna to Penticton road on east side?
- Rally may bypass Penticton
- Highway closed at least 'several days' more
- Highway closed at least 1 more night
- Chamber urging residents to replace IRONMAN effect
- Ex-mayor Vassilaki ordered to pay brother $14K for assault
- Historic lodge OK, surrounding forest not
- Missing man's body turns up in Osoyoos Lake
- Businesses, ministry digging in for extended highway closure
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Art Gallery pulls plug on its gala auction due to wildfires
- B.C. boosts childcare funding for preschool and school-aged kids
- Fire destroys house in West Kelowna Estates
- Pope starts Mongolia visit by praising the country's religious freedom dating back to Genghis Khan
- Novak Djokovic comes back after dropping the first 2 sets to beat Laslo Djere at the US Open
- Toronto catcher Danny Jansen fractures finger in the Blue Jays' 13-9 win over the Rockies