Building permits for work valued at nearly $8 million were issued last month by staff at Penticton city hall, lifting the community’s annual total past 2021’s mark with room to spare on the calendar.
Those new permits, worth a combined $7.6 million, put the total through the first 10 months of the year at $170.4 million – comfortably above the $168.3 million seen in all of 2021.
The priciest permits issued in October were for an $800,000 interior renovation of 343 Dawson Ave. and an $800,000 home at 565 Forestbrook Dr.
So far this year, the city has issued permits for 378 new residential units, down from 429 in the same period of 2021.
The city saw record-high totals for construction activity of $197.9 million in both 2016 and 2017, although the numbers aren’t indexed for inflation.