TUESDAY, MAY 11
• This is National Nurses Week, May 10-16, thank you nurses!
• Osoyoos Town Council meets, 2 p.m., to view meeting visit: osoyoos.ca
• Now on display at Penticton Art Gallery through May 15: “Drawing from the Margins” (Laurie Landry, Bruce Horak, Robin Hodgson); “Green Glass Ghosts” by Rae Spoon, illustrated by Gem Hall; “Living While Marginalized” artwork from LGBTQ2S+ and BIPOC community
• Summerland Community Arts Council’s “Blind Contour Homage” by Marlene Lowden, view the exhibit online: summerland.arts.com
• Exhibits at the Penticton Museum and Archives: “Out of the Ordinary: Remarkable Objects and the Stories They Tell,” “Ace Academy: Flight Experience”, now until end May 31
• Landmark Cinemas 7 is open for popcorn and concession treats, noon - 10:30 p.m. (Fridays-Sundays), 3-10 p.m. (Monday-Thursday), also available from DoorDash
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
• Osoyoos Desert Centre open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for information, visit: desert.org
• Community Opinion Zoom presentation, How do you want to fund Skaha Marina Improvements, presented by City of Penticton, 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom, register at: shapeyourcitypenticton.ca
THURSDAY, MAY 13
• Hoodoo Adventures is open for you to explore locally; memberships, monthly and seasonal with many special offers, winner of Business of the Year from Penticton & Wine Country Chamber, for a full list of adventures visit: hoodooadventures.ca or phone 250-492-3888.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
• Nominations for Penticton City Council byelection on June 19 close at City Hall at 4 p.m., for more information visit: penticton.ca
SATURDAY, MAY 15
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., no pets allowed, please wear a mask, social- distancing rules
SUNDAY, MAY 16
• Friends of Pathways invite supporters to their final socially-distanced rally to show love and support for the facility, noon - 2 p.m, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, 969 Main Street
Send your items five days in advance, point-form to: editor@pentictonherald.ca