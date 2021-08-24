The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
10:46 a.m. Vancouver Place, Penticton. Alarm.
11:12 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:27 a.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:54 a.m. Cedar Avenue, Summerland. Smoke.
12:14 p.m. Jubilee Road, Summerland. Alarm.
12:26 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:30 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Wildfire.
3:50 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
3:55 p.m. Rancher Creek Road, Osoyoos. Cooking fire.
5:04 p.m. Holden Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:01 p.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:13 p.m. Highway 3A, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
Tuesday
4:21 a.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Alarm.
6:22 a.m. Munson Mountain Road, Penticton. Wildfire.
6:56 a.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.