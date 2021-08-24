The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

10:46 a.m. Vancouver Place, Penticton. Alarm.

11:12 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:27 a.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

11:54 a.m. Cedar Avenue, Summerland. Smoke.

12:14 p.m. Jubilee Road, Summerland. Alarm.

12:26 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:30 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Wildfire.

3:50 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

3:55 p.m. Rancher Creek Road, Osoyoos. Cooking fire.

5:04 p.m. Holden Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:01 p.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:13 p.m. Highway 3A, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.

Tuesday

4:21 a.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Alarm.

6:22 a.m. Munson Mountain Road, Penticton. Wildfire.

6:56 a.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.