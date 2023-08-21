Here’s what you need to know about the two wildfires of note currently burning in our backyard:
Upper Park Rill Creek
First responders pulled out all of the stops to get a handle on the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire, which flared to life early Friday near the community of Twin Lakes about 20 kilometres southwest of Penticton.
As of Monday morning, the burned area – very roughly between Grand Oro Road and Fairview-White Lake Road – was measured at approximately 1,100 hectares.
Evacuation orders were in effect for 257 properties within Areas C, G and I of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, while another 246 properties were on alert.
Evacuees were directed to an emergency reception centre at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton.
Crews spent Sunday building guards and conducting planned ignitions to help tame the blaze, which was slowed by lower temperatures.
Orchardists closest to the east flank of the fire were asked by the Town of Oliver to run their irrigation systems as much as possible over the weekend to create a “humidity bubble,” while town staff worked to guard the community’s sewage treatment plant on Fairview Road.
Human activity has been cited as the cause of the fire, which got to within about 10 kilometres of Oliver town boundaries.
Crater Creek
It was a fruitful weekend for the Crater Creek wildfire, which quadrupled in size and crossed the Canada-U.S. border.
What began in mid-July as a pair of wildfires about 15 kilometres southwest of Keremeos joined forces last week and blossomed to approximately 11,000 hectares.
Over the weekend, the fire moved north towards Highway 3 and south into the U.S., lifting the total burned area to 44,000 hectares as of Monday morning.
Thirteen properties were under evacuation order, while another 195 were on alert.
Crews spent the weekend building guards and conducting planned ignitions where possible.
Lightning has been cited as the cause of the fire.
There have been no official reports of structure losses due to either blaze, although the RDOS notes in a release it “is required to independently verify structure loss and inform the property owner before sharing information.”