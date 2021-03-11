A popular fishing lake near Summerland will be closed to all anglers as a result of an invasive species being placed in its waters.
As of April 1, no fishing will be allowed in Garnet Lake due to the illegal introduction of largemouth bass, according to the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.
“This closure represents an unfortunate loss of angling opportunity; however leaving the fishery open fails to discourage future introductions,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday.
“Garnet Lake will continue to be monitored for largemouth bass presence and eradication options will be considered. In the interim, the lake will be used for research, contributing to ongoing development of fisheries management programs and improving angling quality province-wide.”
Shutting down the lake -- which doubles as a water reservoir for the District of Summerland – is consistent with a provincial policy that “removes the incentive for anglers to transport fish between waterbodies,” the statement added.
Bass fisheries are well-established in some other area lakes, including Skaha, Vaseux and Osoyoos.
The last time Garnet Lake was properly stocked by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. was in 2019, when 3,000 rainbow trout were sent swimming.