Just over a year after she spent five hours wandering around a grocery store filling a cart with $7,000 worth of products, a former Penticton resident finally checked out of the court system this week.
Melissa Dawn Gauvin, 42, pleaded guilty in provincial court to 10 charges that arose over a five-month period during the summer of 2021 at stores in Penticton and West Kelowna.
The charges to which she admitted included four counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of breaching court orders, and single counts of mischief and assault.
Gauvin was handed an effective sentence of 150 days’ time served in jail, along with a five-month conditional sentence of house arrest to be followed by 18 months’ probation.
Court heard Gauvin checked herself into a recovery house on the Lower Mainland on Dec. 24, 2021, and has since received counselling and skills training, become a mentor for new residents and even rejoined the workforce as a safety officer.
“You’ve made my year just by this story. It gives us hope people can turn things around,” said Judge Greg Koturbash just prior to passing sentence.
“Thank you for having the gumption to make a change because you were on a tear, for sure.”
Gauvin’s spree began June 5, 2021, when she was caught leaving the Real Canadian Superstore in Penticton with a cart full of clothing and food valued at $382.
One day later, she was arrested after shoplifting at London Drugs, and then spitting on the loss-prevention officer who tried to stop her.
The most bizarre incident came a month after that, on July 5 at the Superstore in West Kelowna, where a loss-prevention officer recognized Gauvin as a banned person and called police to escort her out.
Instead, the two officers watched as Gauvin spent five hours pushing a cart around the store. By the time she was finished and asked to leave, Gauvin had loaded $7,200 worth of products into the cart and consumed another $93 worth of goods.
Gauvin returned to the same Superstore in July and August contrary to a court order, thereby collecting the two breach charges, then made her way back to Penticton.
On Aug. 15, she threatened to stab a loss-prevention officer at Walmart, stole a pack of cigarettes from a gas station on Sept. 12, and on Sept. 16 spat on, and threatened to kill, a security officer at Value Village.
Gauvin was assisted Monday by local lawyer Nelson Selamaj, who was appointed as amicus curiae – a friend of the court – by a different judge at an earlier hearing while Gauvin was still struggling to regain her bearings.
Selamaj said Gauvin was suffering from drug-induced psychosis at the time of the incidents, while also dealing with mental health issues and other personal difficulties.
“I was at a bad point in my life and I’d like to apologize,” said Gauvin when given a chance to address the court.
As part of her conditional sentence, Gauvin will be required to complete 15 hours of community service and apologize to the security officers with whom she had run-ins.