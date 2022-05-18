Two redevelopment projects in downtown Penticton that would contain a total 28 homes have been cleared to proceed to public hearings.
The larger of the two is focused on the 700 block of Westminster Avenue West, where a developer has purchased adjacent lots containing the Villa Rosa Restaurant and two single-family dwellings.
Those structures would be torn down and replaced with two new buildings, each three storeys high, containing 11 live-work units, 11 townhomes and a commercial space.
City council on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to the required rezoning and scheduled the file for a public hearing June 7.
Stewart Fraser, an executive with Edmonton-based developer Cantiro Homes, told council he’s discussed the future of Villa Rosa with its owners and is “hoping to work something out with our new development.”
The development site was listed for sale last year for $3.15 million.
The other proposed development is a six-storey, 16-unit apartment building spread over three lots on the 900 block of Churchill Avenue.
The building would replace two older homes and requires both a rezoning and a site-specific variance to increase allowable density.
Council gave preliminary approval to the plan, which will also be discussed at the June 7 public hearing.