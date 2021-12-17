The names of more than 120 employees of Central Okanagan Public Schools appear on a letter denouncing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and other district staff as being “criminal.”
The 31-page letter falsely says the vaccines are “neither safe nor effective” and suggests that trustees may face “incarceration” if they vote for a vaccine mandate.
The vaccines are “killing more people than they are helping,” the letter states, and it says vaccine mandates are “unjustified, dangerous and unhelpful” and violate “Canadian criminal and International law.”
The letter was referenced in the agenda of this week’s school board meeting. A copy of the letter was provided upon request to The Daily Courier by the school board, but it had the names of the people who signed it omitted.
A Freedom of Information request was then filed with the school board asking for the names of the school district employees who signed the letter.
The list of 121 names, including the employees’ position and school where they work, is made up of 31 full-time teachers, 42 certified educational assistants, five teachers on call, bus drivers, secretaries, janitors and noon-hour supervisors. No principals or vice-principals signed the letter.
We are not publishing the list of people whose names appear as signatories to the letter because there is no way to be certain they did agree to have their names included.
However, one of the teachers whose name is on the letter is Justin Enns, a teacher listed on the staff directory of Kelowna Secondary School’s website.
Enns addressed trustees at a meeting on Nov. 29 expressing his concerns about the possibility of a vaccine mandate, and has written other letters to the board against a mandate.
In a letter he wrote to the board on Oct. 12, Enns, a math and science teacher, wrote: “Making a vaccine mandatory will not keep anyone in our school safer than they already are. End of story. There is nothing more to discuss.”
He also suggested vaccine mandates would in time come to be seen as tragedies equivalent to the government’s establishment of Residential Schools for Indigenous children in the 1800s.
“Clearly, that government was on the wrong side of history. Do not make the same mistake,” Enns wrote in that letter.
Enns did not respond this week to several calls and emails from The Daily Courier asking for information about the letter from school district employees to the board regarding a vaccine mandate.
The letter also includes the names of dozens of school district employees who have already written other letters to the district against a vaccine mandate.
For example, the district received letters against a vaccine mandate from at least 10 employees between Oct. 22 and Nov. 2, alone — the names of all the same people appear as signatories to the letter referenced on this week’s agenda.
The lengthy letter is a mish-mash of references to obscure studies, false assertions that the World Health Organization and various governments know the vaccines are dangerous, and dire warnings of what might happen to trustees if they vote for a vaccine mandate.
Trustees who vote for a vaccine mandate “are likely guilty of offences under the Criminal Code and other applicable statutes,” and will be “personally liable,” the letter says.
It falsely suggests the vaccines include “nano-technology” and asserts that discredited and dangerous alternative treatments such ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are effective against COVID-19.
One teacher who acknowledged signing the letter told The Daily Courier they had not read its full contents and — when presented with some of the information in the pages — said they did not necessarily agree with every statement it contained.
Hard copies of the letter, with all the names attached, were also sent by registered mail to all seven Kelowna-area school trustees and top district officials.
Although there is a long list of names attached to the letter, no one person is identified as the author. An inquiry sent to the email from which it originated drew no response this week.
It’s clear the letter, ‘Signed SD 23 Employees Supporting Freedom of Choice’, circulated widely among district staff. A copy of it was sent to Susan Bauhart, president of the Central Okanagan Teachers Association.
Asked if she agreed with the sentiments expressed in the letter, Bauhart said: “No, absolutely not.”
The official position of the teachers’ union is that it does not oppose a vaccine mandate, Bauhart said, though she added “our members do hold a variety of different opinions on this matter.”
If a vaccination mandate was deemed necessary as a condition of employment, COTA and other organizations representing teachers say, it should have come at the direction of the provincial government rather than been left to a decision of 60 separate school boards.
So far, no B.C. school board has voted to bring in a vaccine mandate, and some of the province’s largest school districts have decided against doing so.
One concern has been the potential difficulty school boards might face in finding teachers to replace those put on leave without pay for refusing to get vaccinated.
Other trustees have said vaccination rates are already high in their communities and would not likely be increased much by a vaccine mandate.
However, vaccination rates in Kelowna continue to be below the provincial average. And the rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, which spreads more rapidly than earlier versions of the virus, will undoubtedly lend some urgency to the Central Okanagan trustees’ eventual decision on whether to introduce a vaccine mandate for all staff.
There is currently no timetable for when trustees will vote on the matter.
Asked for its comments regarding the letter’s contents, Interior Health supplied this statement: “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and help to prevent serious disease. There is strong evidence that those who have been vaccinated are less likely to contract the disease. Vaccinations reduce transmission by limiting the length of time an individual is infectious.”
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has also explicitly urged school districts in the B.C. Interior to bring in a vaccine mandate for teachers and other staff.
“This week in the Interior there have been three outbreaks in schools, so yes, we are very supportive of mandates in those areas because of the risk in that community right now,” Henry said in early November.
There are about 2,800 employees of Central Okanagan Public Schools, which operates 42 schools with 23,000 students across the greater Kelowna area.
With 121 names on it, plus 10 that are given as “anonymous,” the letter sent to the school board opposing a vaccine mandate represents about five per cent of district employees.
In mid-November, the BC Teachers’ Federation said an online survey of its members found that 8.2% of teachers in the Interior Health region were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Also in mid-November, Central Okanagan Public Schools trustees voted at an in-camera meeting to require all employees to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status as part of deliberations on whether to bring in a vaccine mandate.
There has been no report back to trustees at an open meeting since then on what the results of that directive for disclosure have shown.
Trustees have received considerable volumes of correspondence from people against a vaccine mandate, with the letters and calls often expressed in strident tones. On Remembrance Day alone, board chairwoman Moyra Baxter got 118 emails from the same person, who then began phoning her at home.
A COVID-19 outbreak closed Mar Jok Elementary School for two weeks in November.
Currently, Interior Health is reporting 16 COVID-19 exposure events at Kelowna-area schools, by far the most of any school district in the B.C. Southern Interior.