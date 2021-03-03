A war of words erupted Wednesday between Penticton’s mayor and a provincial cabinet minister over city council’s decision to mandate a winter homeless shelter close as planned March 31.
Housing Minister David Eby went on the offensive late Tuesday just hours after city council voted unanimously to deny BC Housing a new temporary use permit that would have allowed the 42-bed winter shelter in the former Victory Church site at 352 Winnipeg St. to stay in operation through March 2022.
Eby issued a statement that suggested council’s decision could result in the establishment of a homeless camp the city would have no legal authority to block, and that BC Housing has a stockpile of 1,000 sleeping bags and tents available to supply the site if necessary.
“I think that’s the most outrageous thing a minister of the Crown has ever said,” Mayor John Vassilaki replied in an interview Wednesday.
“To threaten a community and fear-monger – because that’s exactly what he’s doing – in a community where the majority of the population is seniors is outrageous and inconsiderate of the citizens of the city of Penticton.”
Then, in a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Eby said he made council aware in a private meeting Feb. 3 that BC Housing wished to keep the shelter open permanently until such time as new supportive housing units are available in Penticton.
“That’s a big, fat lie,” Vassilaki responded. “No such thing was ever mentioned.”
And it wasn’t mentioned in an information package BC Housing sent the City of Penticton on Tuesday.
Those documents – copies of which were obtained by The Herald through a freedom of information request – state in at least two places that the temporary use permit for the former Victory Church “will not be extended beyond March 31, 2021.”
Finally, the mayor took issue with Eby telling reporters Vassilaki hung up on him during a call Wednesday morning.
Vassilaki said Eby opened the call by stating he had just 10 minutes to spare ahead of a CBC Radio interview, and that things just went downhill from there until Vassilaki suggested the two sides start communicating in writing so there can be no more misunderstandings.
“We are accountable to our people, just as we told them (the former Victory Church) would only be open until the end of March,” said Vassilaki.
“That’s what we promised the community and we are accountable to our people, and we expect the province to be accountable to us as well.”
Eby was similarly outspoken during his conference call with reporters.
The minister said he was “profoundly disappointed and a bit baffled by the decision of city council and the mayor to unanimously vote to close an emergency shelter in the middle of a pandemic when everyone acknowledges there’s nowhere else for people to go.”
Eby acknowledged BC Housing presented no other siting options for Penticton, but said that’s not unusual because shelters generally aren’t welcome anywhere.
He said BC Housing is now looking for a piece of land owned by the province in Penticton on which it could use a legislative hammer to override municipal bylaws and set up a new shelter.
“In the interim, we may be forced into a situation with an encampment. That is the worst-case scenario,” said Eby.
The minister expressed no reservations about going over local officials’ heads.
“We were elected with an overwhelming majority to address the provincial housing crisis, which include the growing numbers of people who are homeless, who are being evicted from their housing, people who are living outside with serious mental health and addictions issues after 16 years of neglect of those folks and ballooning homeless populations and so on,” said Eby.
“So I feel we have a pretty clear mandate from the public that we need to get people into housing, we need to get them the supports they need to get better, and we need to move on it.”
The former Victory Church was pressed into service as an emergency winter shelter due to COVID-19 space restrictions at the existing Compass House shelter that shut down 25 of 55 beds there.
But before it became a winter shelter on Nov. 1, PDSCL had since May been operating the former church as a hygiene centre where the street population can do laundry, take showers and access services. It’s unclear what will become of it April 1.