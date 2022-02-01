As expected, the Okanagan Skaha School District voted Monday night to postpone work on its long-range facilities plan, meaning no school closures or reconfigurations will take effect prior to the start of the new session in September.
For nearly a year, the district has been working on the long-range facilities plan to ensure it’s making the best use of its resources after a long period of enrolment declines.
But the work was held up by more pressing issues arising from the pandemic.
“We just timed out, really, and there are higher priorities of keeping the kids in the classroom and keeping them safe that we’ve got to focus on right now,” said board chair James Palanio ahead of a unanimous vote to halt work on the plan.
The staff-led steering committee assigned to the project based its work on data that looks at historical enrolment levels and projections, birth rates and broader migration trends.
Long-range facilities plans are generally done every 10 years. The last such review in Okanagan Skaha was completed in 2011.
In 2016, the board embarked on a cost-cutting effort and resolved to close McNicoll Park Middle School, West Bench Elementary and Trout Creek Elementary following a highly contentious review process.
West Bench and Trout Creek were later saved by last-minute funding from the B.C. government, while McNicoll did close and was sold to a French immersion school district.