Gyms are now closed and some local churches are shifting to online services as the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic washes over Penticton the rest of B.C.
Like every other gym in the province, City Centre Fitness in downtown Penticton was ordered to close its doors effective 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, leaving hundreds of clients without a place to workout at least through Jan. 18, when the latest provincial health order expires.
Customers were “shocked and pretty surprised” to learn of the looming closure, according to City Centre owner-operator Kirby Layng.
“This is not just about physical health– it’s mental health for a lot of people,” said Layng.
He’d been hoping gyms would be allowed to stay open with reduced capacity or other measures since the facilities do play an important part in people’s overall health, and said it’s “frustrating” the Interior is being treated the same way as Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, where COVID-19 case counts are higher.
Layng is optimistic government relief programs will lessen the sting of the closures, but is waiting for the details to roll out. For example, to qualify for some aid in October and November, businesses had to show their revenue was down 50%, which meant City Centre, with a revenue loss in the range of 30%, didn’t qualify.
Sports tournaments, dance studios, organized social gatherings, and bars and nightclubs have also been shut down through Jan. 18, while restaurants and pubs have been limited to no more than six diners per table.
Meanwhile, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nelson, which covers the Okanagan and Kootenays, has now directed member churches to switch to online services, meaning traditional Christmas masses will be delivered virtually.
While churches are permitted to run at 100% capacity provided everyone is vaccinated, or at 50% if not everyone is vaccinated, Rev. Nick Pang said the Diocese opted to err on the side of caution “just in the hopes this will help.”
“I will say we’ve been through this before and we kind of knew the whole way through this was a possibility, so I think we’re somewhat well-prepared on our end this time,” added Pang.
Of the 1,308 new cases of COVID-19 announced Tuesday by the B.C. government, 138 were in the Interior Health region, which had recorded just eight cases of the new Omicron variant of concern.