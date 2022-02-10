Penticton’s new outdoor rink officially opens to the public Friday.
The outdoor rink, situated on a former parking lot between city hall and Gyro Park on Main Street, was to have opened Dec. 15, but that date was pushed back to due to shipping delays for some required equipment
At approximately half the size of an NHL ice surface, the rink has a built-in refrigeration system that will allow it to operate with ambient temperatures as warm as 10 C. A public washroom facility, with storage space for an ice resurface, is located next to the rink.
And the best part? It’s free to use, thanks to private donations – including a major gift from Graham and Susan Fraser, owners of the Penticton Vees – obtained by the non-profit Activate Penticton Society, which will operate the rink.
“I am thrilled that we have been able to come together as a community to activate the downtown core and I hope that Pentictionites can get outside and enjoy the ice for the remainder of the season,” said society president Drew Barnes in a press release Thursday.
“To be able to pull this off during a pandemic and a time of significant global supply chain delays is a testament to a lot of hard work and perseverance of the team of volunteers. Thanks to the hundreds of individuals and businesses who have donated time and resources, along with the support of council, Penticton's downtown now has an exciting new winter attraction.”
The public is invited to a grand opening celebration Friday at 1 p.m. Skaters are asked to practise social distancing and wear a mask on the rink at all times.
The rink’s regular hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the potential for evening sessions once lights are installed. For more information or to volunteer at the facility, visit www.activatepenticton.com.