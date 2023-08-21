A mass power outage appears to be one thing officials battling the McDougall Creek fire don’t have to worry about.
At a briefing Monday, a representative of the B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire does not represent a current threat to the main B.C. Hydro transmission line that runs from Merritt to West Kelowna.
‘’There’s no concern that it would threaten that area,’’ Jerrad Schroeder said.
He did not provide an estimate of how far the fire perimeter is from the line, which is the only electrical power source for 50,000 people on the Westside.