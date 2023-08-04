All topics will be fair game when Penticton residents attend twice-yearly open houses now planned with city council and staff.
The first such open house was staged in March 2023, and the cycle is now set to repeat each spring and fall through at least the end of council’s term in 2026.
“We had 218 people show up for that event (in March) and they were able to engage not only with council, but also staff on the budget and a bunch of other information we had there,” said Coun. Isaac Gilbert.
Gilbert spearheaded the idea and made it permanent Tuesday with a motion that was unanimously approved by council.
In addition to making politicians, staff and information available to adults, Gilbert’s motion also calls for the municipality to also provide free activities for kids at the open houses.
“That way we’re reducing the barrier for families,” said Gilbert.
And, while it wasn’t raised in the form of a motion on Tuesday, Coun. Ryan Graham put forward a request to have staff check in with Interior Health regarding preparations for winter shelters.
“Yes, it’s only Aug. 1,” said Graham, “but I’d like to have a little bit of a sense… that organization and their partners are starting to work now so we don’t get into the situation when the snow starts to fall and the temperatures dip that we are not being reactive, that we’ve been proactive.”
Penticton was one of several communities in the Southern Interior last winter in which established shelter operators refused to take the contracts due to broader concerns with the B.C. social housing system, leaving a collection of agencies scrambling to pick up the pieces.