Herald Candidates Forum
Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021
7-9 p.m. at Penticton Lakeside Resort
To be streamed live on FACEBOOK LIVE.
Production Company: Groove V Productions
FORMAT:
6:45 p.m. Review of ground rules, sound checks, draw for speaking order, any other questions. Please remain masked until you are safely at your podium/seat. Please note, this portion of the evening might be posted live in order to check sound, lighting, etc.
7 p.m.: 90-second pre-taped video welcome from our sponsor “Association for Interior Realtors”
7:02p.m., opening remarks by candidates, THREE minutes maximum (we will draw at 6:45 p.m. for speaking order)
7:17 p.m. – 8 p.m. p.m., Media Questions from Chris Walker (CBC) and Joe Fries (The Herald). No candidates will be told the questions or topics in advance, although they will try and touch on as many important issues as possible.
8-8:05 p.m. Comfort break for participants.
8:05-8:17 p.m. Candidates ask the candidates.
8:17-8:53 p.m. Second round of questions from Joe Fries and Chris Walker.
8:53 p.m. Closing remarks ONE MINUTE per candidate, in reverse order from opening remarks.
9 p.m. Good night and good luck.
--
RULES:
1. Candidates during their opening remarks, as well as for questions, will be given a warning bell with 15-seconds of speaking time remaining and a double bell once the time has expired.
2. Some questions may be asked of individual candidates, others of the panel. For panel questions, we will change the speaking order each time.
3. If the media panel would like to ask a follow-up question, the candidate will be given an additional 60 seconds to respond.
4. CHALLENGE CARDS. Each candidate will receive FOUR (4) challenge cards. This will allow them the opportunity to respond to a candidate at any time during the event, or, they may add an additional 60-seconds of speaking time onto one of their own replies. They may also be saved for closing remarks. Once all four challenges are used, the candidate may not challenge again.
5. All questions will be determined by Chris Walker and Joe Fries. The moderator, James Miller, as well as any timers or other participants will have no input into which questions or topics are asked. The media panel will attempt to cover a wide range of national and local topics.
6. Due to COVID-19 regulations, no outside spectators are permitted in the auditorium.
7. CANDIDATES ASK THE CANDIDATES. A draw for speaking order will determine the order for this segment. Each candidate may ask one question of any one of the other four candidates. The question is limited to 60 seconds (a challenge card may not be used to extend speaking time on the question). The candidate who is asked the question is allowed 60 seconds to respond. The candidate asking the question may use a maximum of one challenge card to ask a follow-up question of 60 seconds. The opposing candidate will not be charged for a challenge when replying to the rebuttal question.