Celebrate youth

This was the scene outside Pen-Hi on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Pen High student, staff and parent volunteers prepared and served Spaghetti dinners on April 15th – which also happened to be National Take Out Day. The $10 tickets were pre-purchased ahead of the event and diners were delighted with a spaghetti dinner including salad, garlic toast, drink and dessert. The Covid-safe drive thru event served over 800 dinners in support of the 2021 Pen High Dry Grad.