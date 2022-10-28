Kelowna’s bus system could be turned over once again to a new operator
A French company, Transdev, has announced it has an agreement to buy First Transit Inc., whose transportation services across North America include Kelowna Regional Transit.
Although the sale, the terms of which were not disclosed, needs regulatory approval, the leader of the local transit union expects that the deal will go through.
And Al Peressini says the transaction won’t impact the binding arbitration process the union is currently engaged in with First Transit to get a new contract for drivers and other transit employees.
“It has no effect on our bargaining,” he said. The union and the company have two dates confirmed for arbitration in mid-December, he said, and the new operator would assume whatever contract arises from that process.
Kelowna’s bus system dates back to the 1970s, when it was founded by a local company with financial subsidies from the city and province. Over the years, the operations have been sold to companies based in Scotland, Sweden, and now France, Peressini said.
“It’s like we’re getting a tour of Europe without ever leaving our seats here in Kelowna,” Peressini said.
For many years, the transit union has campaigned for BC Transit, a Crown corporation, to assume direct responsibility for the Kelowna bus system, rather than contract out its operations. The union believes that would improve service and help it achieve parity with wages and benefits paid to drivers where BC Transit is the bus operator.
The current contract between BC Transit and the private operator expires next March, Peressini said, and he’s hopeful the Crown corporation will terminate the agreement at that time rather than grant a three-year extension as the agreement allows for.
“Now would be the ideal time for BC Transit just to step in and say, ‘OK, as of April 1, 2023, this system will be run by BC Transit,’” Peressini said. “It’s what we need. We’re too big to keep being run by a private for-profit company anymore.
“They wouldn’t have to change anything, uniforms or the paint on the buses, because everything already says BC Transit,” he said.