As we pause to thank the people on the front lines of the wildfire fight in B.C., we can’t overlook another dedicated team that looks after those who have been forced to flee their homes.
Since it was activated on July 11 in response to the Thomas Creek wildfire, the Penticton Emergency Support Services reception centre has helped nearly 900 evacuees from around the province get their immediate needs met during the darkest hours of their lives.
Seventeen volunteers have given nearly 900 hours of their own time to register evacuees in a provincial database, hook them up with food, lodging and other essentials, and provide advice about other help that’s available.
But, above all, the volunteers have offered compassion to those displaced by disasters.
“Our group is very dedicated to making sure the evacuees of this province get the services they are entitled to and that they are supported,” said Vicky Horton, director of Penticton Emergency Support Services.
“It’s just really important to us to take care of the people in the City of Penticton and elsewhere in the province. We all have that drive to be helpful and be of service.”
What makes the reception centre at 199 Ellis St. especially versatile is its link to the Evacuee Registration and Assistance database operated by the B.C. government. That means evacuees don’t actually need to show up in person in order to access services.
Last weekend, the centre’s virtual capabilities were called upon to help those evacuated by the White Rock Lake fire near Vernon. The facility operated until 1 a.m. on Saturday and reopened again at 4:30 a.m. to help take the pressure off reception centres closer to the fire.
“We could provide the emergency supports, so they at least had a place to sleep, a bit of food to get through the night, then their local reception would take over in the morning for that evacuee,” explained Adam Goodwin, Emergency Support Services co-ordinator for the City of Penticton.
The centre is largely funded by Emergency Management B.C. and is part of a network of such facilities around the province that provide mutual aid, much the same as Penticton is doing now for communities elsewhere.
As an added bonus, the volunteers running Penticton’s reception centre are gaining first-hand experience from which the community will benefit if there is a major emergency here.
“We do tons of training and our volunteers are always asking for more training… but it’s just different when it’s the real thing,” said Goodwin.
Horton noted the centre, which she estimates could handle approximately 500 in-person evacuees in case of a major emergency, has relied heavily on local businesses, like hotels, restaurants and grocery stores.
“They step up to the plate every time we ask them to and we’re just lucky to have that support in Penticton,” said Horton.
If you’re interested in volunteering with Penticton Emergency Support Services, email ess@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2400.