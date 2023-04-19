Local taxpayers are being stuck with part of the bill for Ottawa’s new deal with its national police force.
Municipal leaders were hopeful the federal government would cover the cost of retroactive pay increases for RCMP officers dating back to 2017 that were contained in a six-year contract that was signed in 2022 and expires at the end of this year.
The deal included 1.75% pay increases in each year, along with other top-ups to close the gap between RCMP and municipal officers.
That worked out to a $1.8-million cost to the City of Penticton and a $157,000 hit to the Town of Osoyoos, among others.
“Unfortunately, this bill will, in effect, wipe out council’s municipal sustainability fund initiative and will result in larger tax increases in the future,” said Rod Risling, the town’s chief administrative officer, in a press release.
The Federation of Canadian Municipalities had asked the federal government to eat the retroactive costs, rather than pass them on to local governments that foot most of the bill for their police.
“This decision is an example of a federal commitment that deeply impacts municipalities without municipalities being properly consulted or involved,” said the FCM in the town’s release.