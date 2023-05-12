A RCMP officer, and a male suspect have been injured following an incident at the North Cowichan / Duncan Detachment this morning.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., a member with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP was doing a police vehicle check in the police area parking lot. A male suspect drove into the employee lot and struck the police vehicle injuring the member. A second officer discharged his firearm at the vehicle striking the driver. Both the injured RCMP officer and the suspect have been transported to hospital with what are both believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
“This is a very disturbing incident for our members and employees,” says Inspector Chris Bear, Officer in Charge of the North Cowichan / Duncan RCMP. “Additional supports and resources have been brought in to our detachment and core policing operations for the community will not be impacted. We are unsure what the man’s intentions were at this time, but the investigation will look to determine that.”
The North Cowichan/Duncan General Investigation Section has taken conduct of the assault investigation.
Please be advised that the detachment has closed walk-in front counter service to accommodate the investigation. All other police services continue to be provided.
The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.