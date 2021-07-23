Turning down a proposed 130-unit housing project this week without the benefit of a public hearing was a grave mistake on the part of Penticton city council, says a local business group.
The board of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said in a press release Friday it was “surprised and dismayed” by the turn of events.
“We feel strongly that such a public hearing would have given stakeholders an opportunity to comment on the proposed changes to the development plans. It is almost unprecedented in Penticton’s city council’s history not to allow public input through a second reading and public hearing,” stated the release.
Council first rejected the proposed development at 435 Green Ave. W. – initially pitched as 151 rental units in two six-storey buildings – in May due to opposition from neighbours, then shot down the scaled-back version at its meeting July 20 for the same reasons.
Businesses in Penticton are already having a hard time finding workers due to the limited availability of rental housing, according to the chamber, and council’s decision does nothing to help them.
“We ask that our city council develop a housing plan that will sufficiently increase the supply of available rental housing,” the chamber stated.
“Furthermore, it is particularly important that developers have a clear understanding of what is expected in their plans before those plans are submitted to council.”