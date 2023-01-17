As if the B.C. ambulance service needed another challenge.
Police say a man was arrested Tuesday morning after stealing an ambulance that was locked and parked outside Penticton Regional Hospital.
The ambulance was recovered abandoned a few blocks away, while the suspect was found about 45 minutes later after being spotted by a sharp-eyed resident hiding in some bushes in a nearby neighbourhood.
“Our officers worked extremely quickly to track down the ambulance and the suspect,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“We are also very appreciative of the community member noticing a person they found suspicious and calling police to report it. We are proud to work with the community to keep our city safe.”
Lyons said police will recommend a charge of theft of motor vehicle against suspect.