After a perfectly ordinary February, March has begun with the proverbial lamb-like conditions.
The average high last month in Kelowna was 4.2 C, compared to the long-term average for February of 4 C, Environment Canada says.
The average of all daytime highs and overnight lows was –0.1 C, compared to the long-term average of –0.9 C.
Total precipitation, which includes rain and melted snow, was 13 millimetres, almost all of it coming on the last day of the month. A typical February sees 19 mm of precipitation in Kelowna.
While dreary and wet conditions are forecast to continue today, sunny skies are expected from Friday through at least Monday with high temperatures ranging from 6 to 10 C and no significant winds expected.
Nighttime lows are forecast to drop below zero for at least the next five days, so don’t start planting anything yet.