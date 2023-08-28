If you’re worried about proposed hikes to Penticton utility rates, now is the time to speak up.
City staff has scheduled a pair of public engagement sessions to collected feedback on proposed changes recommended by InterGroup Consultants, which was hired to review the municipality’s utilities – electricity, drinking water, irrigation water, sewers and storm sewers – and rate structures to ensure their financial health.
The priciest proposal would have seen power rates rise 10% this year, and 7% in each of the next four years. (Council earlier this month raised power rates by 5% as an interim measure ahead of public consultation.)
The full increases would take the average monthly residential utility bill from $227 this year to $323 by 2027, representing a 42% hike. The power portion of that bill would rise from $121 to $168 over that period.
The average monthly commercial utility bill would rise from $1,340 this year to $1,887 by 2027, marking a 41% hike. The power portion of that bill would climb from $653 to $700 over that timeframe.
Another notable recommendation from InterGroup Consultants is switching to an “inclining rate structure” for water users. It would see customers pay a basic amount for a “block” of water for essentials like cooking, bathing and laundry. Tapping into a second block would come at a higher cost meant to discourage excessive consumption.
“Before council makes a final decision, we want to ensure residents and businesses are aware of the recommendations and what it means for them, and to hear their input,” said Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, in a press release.
“The proposed adjustments and structure changes keep our rates competitive compared to neighbouring municipalities while preserving service levels and ensuring long-term financial sustainability.”
The first consultation session is an open house set for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5-7 p.m., at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Pre-registration is required by emailing getconnected@penticton.ca or calling 250-490-2445.
An online information session via Zoom is set for Monday, Sept. 11, 6-8 p.m. Pre-registration is required via www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. The website also offers relevant documents for review. Feedback will be accepted through Sept. 15.