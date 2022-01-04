Jerome Abraham’s name appeared in the pages of The Herald just five times in 2021, but that number clearly doesn’t reflect public sentiment towards him and the Discovery House program.
Having collected 67% of all votes cast in the poll, Abraham was Herald readers’ clear choice for Newsmaker of the Year for 2021.
Abraham, 47, is executive director of the Penticton Recovery Resource Society, which operates the Discovery House program: 22 beds for men in various stages of their battles against substance-use addictions. Residents must commit to abstinence in exchange for room and board, counselling, fellowship and myriad other supports.
While you were most likely to read about Abraham and Discovery House in association with various fundraisers, the program itself was mentioned far more frequently in conversations about Penticton’s struggles to cope with the impacts of drug addiction, such as crime and homelessness.
“The addictions crisis and the opioid crisis have been at the forefront, I think we’ve done a better job getting the word out there, and our services have also expanded. So, a combination of things, but, yes, I definitely think people know more about us than they ever have,” said Abraham in an interview Monday,
The first Discovery House on Orchard Avenue opened its doors in 2007 and the program has grown steadily since then to now include three separate homes with construction due to start in the spring on a fourth one that will add another three beds.
Most clients sign on for 90 days of treatment and work with Discovery House staff to find out what sort of supports they’ll need afterwards, be it staying put at Discovery House or living independently.
The program’s success is difficult to measure.
As an abstinence-based program, the most obvious statistic to look at is how long former clients stay clean after leaving Discovery House, but Abraham said that focus is too narrow. His group prefers to look at clients’ overall wellness after leaving the program. Are they working or volunteering? Have they reconnected with family or spiritual programs? Have they had any contact with the criminal justice system?
“So, we started to try and look at some of that stuff instead of just being based on: ‘We’re an abstinence-based facility and if someone doesn’t stay abstinent then they’re a total failure,” explained Abraham.
All those metrics are going in the right direction, he continued, with approximately 70% of clients completing 90 days of treatment last year, up from 15-20% in prior years.
At the same time, demand for addictions services has also increased as B.C. and the rest of Canada grapple with the ongoing opioid crisis and the shortage of beds for people who want to get help.
Just seven of 22 beds operated by Discovery House are publicly funded, which has led to frequent calls for more assistance to such organizations.
Abraham would welcome more help, but also cautions that live-in treatment is just one aspect of harm reduction.
“Engagement with people is the first part of the harm-reduction continuum. Before detox, before anything, you’ve got to build a relationship with people,” he said.
Abraham builds some of those relationships during weekly outreach work for another community group, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.
“I’m serving people who are just like me. I don’t see any difference,” said Abraham.
He’s uniquely positioned to do such outreach work by virtue of his own recovery from heroin addiction.
Abraham has been clean since March 28, 2010. At the time, he was living in Kelowna and his Narcotics Anonymous sponsor, who volunteered at Discovery House, had been singing the praises of the facility.
In April 2010, Abraham finally saw the light and had his sponsor drop him off at Discovery House.
“I had a black and an orange garbage bag – and it was April, so I couldn’t pretend it was for Halloween – and by the time I turned around (the sponsor) was already turning the corner and gone,” said Abraham.
“I didn’t know which way was up when I arrived in Penticton,” he recalled, but Discovery House helped him get his bearings and begin living a productive life.
And no one is as surprised as Abraham to find him now leading the program.
“I don’t think anybody put $2 on Jerome being the executive director of Discovery House,” he said with a laugh.
“It’s been a journey, but I couldn’t foresee this.”
Abraham credits his business-savvy board and the often-anonymous generosity of Penticton with making Discovery House a success.
But now, after putting together nearly 12 years’ clean time, Abraham is facing a new personal challenge: prostate cancer with bone metastases.
He just recently received the diagnosis and is starting treatment soon.
“It’s not a curable form of cancer, but it’s treatable,” said Abraham, who still feels good and is working in spite of the diagnosis.
A total of 506 votes – 491 cast online and 15 call-ins – were cast in this year’s Newsmaker poll. The runners-up were health-care workers (12%); Ms. Wilson of tax sale fame (8%); Daryl Meyers from Pathways Addictions Resource Centre (7%); Sharon Brown, who was robbed in her Ogo’s Ice Cream shop (3%); and people experiencing homelessness (3%).
The last 10 winners were:
- 2020: Front-line workers
- 2019: Richard Cannings
- 2018: Helena Konanz
- 2017: Mother Nature
- 2016: David Kampe
- 2015: Penticton City Council
- 2014: Elvena Slump
- 2013: John Vassilaki
- 2012: Adam Fitzpatrick
- 2011: Rita Chretien