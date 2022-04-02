A variety show fundraiser billed as “Slava Ukraini – an evening of music and stories to support Ukraine” will be held Sat., April 9 at 7 p.m. at the Summerland Waterfront Resort.
Organized by a group of local residents, the event will feature ‘King of the Fiddle’, Vic Ukrainetz, a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who entertains audiences with different styles of music, including Ukrainian folk.
Former Nashville recording artist Pam Ferens is also on the bill. She will perform her own popular tunes and also share the stage with Marilyn Stefanik to form ‘Sister Act’ with tributes to harmony artists like the Andrews Sisters.
The evening will further include spoken word on Ukraine’s rich culture and troubled history. Summerland resident Danny Evanishen will share a few Ukrainian folk tales, which he has been collecting and publishing since 1991, while local artist Jean Evanishen will speak about Trypillian pottery.
Everyone attending the event is encouraged to dress reflecting their own ethnic background in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
There will be a silent auction, and refreshments and snacks will be available.
Tickets are $20, available through advance purchase only, either online at trellis.org/slavaukraini or by cash at:
· Bella Vita Flowers, 10122 Main Street, Summerland
· ArtVine Creative Spaces/Bead Trails, 13207 Victoria Rd N, Summerland
· SASS Boutique, 10118 Main St, Summerland
· SASS Boutique, 25 Front St, Penticton
All proceeds from the event will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal set up by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and Ukrainian Canadian Congress.
For information contact Doug Holmes at 250-494 0437 or Peter Hay at 250-494 8533.